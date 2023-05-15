Nantwich Pirates beat Faddiley 1-0 to lift Division One cup

Nantwich Pirates won the Crewe Regional Sunday Division One Cup final against Faddiley 1-0.
In front of a good crowd at the Cumberland Arena, Faddiley had the better of the opening stages, but did not take their chances.
And it was Pirates who took the lead midway through the first half with a fine strike by Liam Whittaker on the counter-attack.
This proved to be the only goal of the game. Faddiley offered little attacking threat, and the Pirates saw out the game.
It was the second final for the Pirates this season after they lost in the Concord Sunday Vase to Crewe & Nantwich United.
A spokesperson for Nantwich Pirates said: “What a win! After the heartbreak of our last final.
“Pirates pick up our first piece of silverware in our history with a brilliant battling performance against a very good Faddiley side. In the end it’s fair to say we just wanted it more.”
In the Premier Division, George & Dragon with games in hand continue to chase down leaders Betley FC.
In midweek George & Dragon thumped Audlem 10-1 at Barony Park.
Joe Duckworth scored a rare double hat-trick, with Robbie Hatton, Ollie McDonough, Ben Brown and Luke Duckworth also netting. Ben Walker netted for Audlem.
At the weekend, George & Dragon should have played The Lions but it was called off as despite having 48 players registered, The Lions could not raise a team.
The same two sides are due to meet again next Sunday May 21 in the final of the League Cup.
(pic by Ian Garnett)
