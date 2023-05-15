REVIEW: Handbagged – latest production by Nantwich Players

Handbagged written by Moira Buffini is the latest production by Nantwich Players, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Chris Ridge, this comedy had the audience completely transfixed on Saturday night.

The play follows the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher, and the imagined conversations held at the weekly meetings between the monarch and her prime minister from 1979 until 1990.

It’s an incredibly clever play. Part comedy, part history and completely fascinating to watch from start to finish.

Both Queen Elizabeth and Thatcher are each portrayed by two characters. Their younger and older selves.

The four appear on stage together side by side and discuss historical events such as the miners’ strike, the invasion of the Falkland Islands and the introduction of the Poll Tax, and debate what happened and who exactly said what.

Clare Hoy was wonderful as the older Queen Elizabeth, as was Rosie Hartropp who played the younger Queen.

Linda Evans and Janan Chopra both gave strong performances as the older and younger Thatcher.

The four were brilliantly supported by Richard Senior and Don Hirst who both played multiple roles including Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Gerry Adams and Arthur Scargill.

It’s clear that the production team have worked incredibly hard on this show.

The attention to detail on costume and makeup enhanced the characters and made them appear more realistic and believable.

It’s an interesting and entertaining show and I enjoyed watching it.

Handbagged is running at the Nantwich Players until May 20.