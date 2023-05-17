Thousands of visitors enjoy ‘Marbury Merry Days’ festival

Thousands of people enjoyed the 42nd ‘Marbury Merry Days’ two-day traditional country fair in fine weather, writes Jonathan White.

The fair is organised by St Michael & All Angels Parochial Church Council and takes places every May in the field next to St Michael & All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere, just three from Wrenbury, near Nantwich.

Marbury Merry Days was officially opened by the Cheshire Dairy Queen Winnie Bullock with Dairy Maid Rachel Weaver, who are ambassadors for Cheshire Young Farmers.

The main attraction this year was The Sealed Knot who brought the English Civil War conflict to life with drill displays, skirmishes and a living history settlement.

Other attractions and events included Pinxton Puppets, Grand Draw, Plant Stall & Cake Stall, Tombola, Bric-a-Brac & Book Stalls, Craft and Gift Fair, Side Shows & Refreshments; along with Glo*s Dance Troupe (Saturday), Maypole Dancing (Saturday), Wirral Pipe Band, Fun Dog Show (Sunday), Gun Dog Scurry, Cheshire Farm Ice Cream, Children’s Activity Area, Bouncy Castles, Model Flying Display, Floral Display in the Church, Trade Stands, Classic Cars & Vintage Tractors, Cygnet Bar, and Climbing Wall (Sunday).

There was also a Fun Royal Selfie photo competition.

The Fun Dog Show had classes for cutest puppy (under 12 months), golden oldie (over 8 years), prettiest girl, handsome chap, best rescue, young handler (under 12) and waggiest tail.

There was also a ‘best in show’, which was won by Grace Roberts who showed her Irish wolfhound Chloe. Grace’s mother Jo won the same event back in 2010. Local TV vet Steve Leonard was the judge.

There was a spectacular flypast by a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire.

Attractions inside St. Michael’s & All Angels Parish Church included a spinning demonstration by Jean Betteridge and floral decorations.

The event was sponsored by Alderford Lake, Barlows Electrical Retail Ltd, Bernard Corbett, Bradeley Green, Pet Store (Petcetera), BZ Marketing, CountyLoos Ltd., D.A. Roberts Fuels Ltd., G. Blackhurst & Son Ltd., Galaxy Computer Services, Green End Pharmacy, H J Lea Oakes Ltd., Holly Farm Garden Centre, JEF Group, Leonard Bros Vets, Lornashouse, Northwood – Crewe & Sandbach, Prince Albert Angling Society, Surface Technicians, The Swan Inn, Whitchurch Insurance Services.

Proceeds go towards the upkeep of the St Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

For further information visit https://marburymerrydays.org/ or search Marbury Merry Days on Facebook.