Family pay tribute to man killed in Nantwich crash

The family of a 47-year-old man from Crewe who died following a collision near Nantwich have paid tribute to him.

Christopher Allen was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the Wettenhall Road, in Poole.

Despite the best efforts of medics and specialists, Christopher passed away yesterday (May 17).

Christopher’s family have now paid the following tribute to him, saying: “Loved brother, son and uncle.

“Known to many as Bigsby , keep on rocking.

“The family wish to be left in privacy at this time.”

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage to the collision which happened at 8.53am on Monday (May 15).

The collision involved two cars, a white Volvo and a silver Audi TT Quattro, driven by Christopher.

The driver of the Volvo, a 65-year-old local woman, was also injured and taken to Leighton Hospital and has since been discharged.