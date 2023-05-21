Fund-raising Spring concert takes place at Acton Church

A fund-raising ‘Spring Evening Concert’ helped to raise vital money in front of a capacity audience at St Mary’s Church in Acton, writes Jonathan White.

The concert featured the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society who performed the best from the West End shows.

Act One featured: I know him so well, Music of the night, Wishing you were somewhere, Seasons of Love, Don’t rain on my Parade, Hail Holy Queen, Where is love, As long as he needs me, Um Pa Pah, Million Dreams, Never Enough, From now on.

Acton Two featured: I will follow him, The vaults of heaven, Whistle down the wind, Wheels of a dream, Make them hear you, Master of the house, Empty chairs at empty tables, One day more, Beauty and the beast, Evermore, Be our guest. In response to requests for an encore, ‘Any dream will do’, was performed to the delight of the audience.

The comperes for the evening were Stephan Davies from Acton Church and Deborah Cornock, of Acton Operatic Society.

Refreshments of wine and soft drinks were served during the interval. There was also a prize raffle.

Profits from the concert will be split equally between the Acton Operatic Society and St Mary’s Acton.

Acton Operatic Society formed in 1920 to provide funds for local charities who were in urgent need and to develop local musical and dramatic talent in the area.

Now over 100 years later they are still providing the local area with high quality entertainment and helping aspiring performers to achieve their dreams of performing on stage.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “The evening was truly wonderful – a whistle stop tour through the best of musical theatre.

“The 160-strong audience were captured by this phenomenal performance. We can’t wait for the next one!”