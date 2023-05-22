Planet Doughnut to close its Nantwich store

Planet Doughnut are to close their Nantwich store from May 28, they have revealed.

The closure less than two years after it was opened on Pillory Street in September 2021.

Boss Duncan McGregor has blamed “crippling” energy prices and reduced High Street footfall for the decision to close.

Mr McGregor said: “I was hoping we wouldn’t have to post this but we’ve been unable to make our Nantwich shop work out and sadly will be closing the doors on Sunday night the 28th May for the last time.

“Please come in and see us in our last week if you can, we will be doing some deals to get rid of excess dessert stock and use up the coffee and hot chocolate.

“We gave it our best shot but the crippling cost of electricity prices, the cost of living crisis, reduced high street footfall, coupled by the fact in essence our “bread and butter” is a handmade artisan doughnut we just couldn’t keep absorbing the losses here.

“Thank you Nantwich for making us feel so welcome, and if anyone is looking for fridges, freezers, and café related stuff drop me a PM – I have a number of items to sell.”

The company, which has stores in Shrewsbury and Chester, took over the outlet vacated by sandwich and coffee bar Bloom & Bo in 2021.

The company was established in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Duncan and Samantha McGregor in their kitchen in Shrewsbury.