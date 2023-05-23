“Nantwich and Beyond” exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

“Nantwich and Beyond” an exhibition by A. R. Creative Art Group has opened in the Millennium Gallery at Nantwich Museum.

The exhibition will run until Saturday July 15.

Local scenes are featured through a variety of approaches and individual responses to make exciting images of familiar places.

The group is based in Hough sketching en plein air in areas of interest, as work is completed individually.

The result is a wide variety of styles covering subjects including street scenes, waterways and allotments.

All the artwork is for sale providing an ideal opportunity to purchase an unique piece of local artwork at a very reasonable price.

Entry to the Museum is free. To find out more and to plan your visit, go to www.nantwichmuseum.org.uk

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.