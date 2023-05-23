6 hours ago
The RSPCA Chelsea Flower Show garden heading to Nantwich

in Charity news / Environment / Human Interest / News May 23, 2023
RSPCA garden at chelsea flower show heading to Stapeley

This is the stunning RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden which will be relocated to RSPCA Stapeley Grange wildlife centre in Nantwich this summer.

It’s hoped “The RSPCA Garden”, on display all week at the prestigious flower show, will inspire the next generation of animal champions.

The garden, which has received funding from Project Giving Back, will be moved to the London Road wildlife rehabilitation and education centre in Nantwich for visitors to enjoy the living legacy for years to come.

It’s also a celebration of the RSPCA’s 200th anniversary, as well as the benefits of being immersed in nature – a sanctuary for wildlife and people alike.

garden - EmmaJacobs_RSPCA_RHSchelseaflowershow.08 (1)

The Project Giving Back scheme has granted the RSPCA a fully-funded garden giving the country’s oldest animal welfare charity a chance to raise awareness and support for its cause.

Hannah Norris, education officer at RSPCA Stapeley Grange, said: “Educating people about helping wildlife is at the heart of what we do.

“We are thrilled that we’re going to have a stunning show garden given to us to help boost our work and encourage a whole generation of wildlife champions.

“On top of our current offering of education programmes, which includes our interactive ‘classroom,’ our woodland and campfire and our wildlife rehabilitation courses, this garden will provide us with a brand new and completely unique feature.

“It’s a wonderful way to kick-start the RSPCA’s birthday celebrations and mark the start of the next generation of animal welfare work.”

RHS Chelsea Flower Show “sanctuary gardens” are designed to harness the healing power and serenity of nature.

The RSPCA Garden is a fusion of natural, sustainable and recycled materials and includes a raised wildlife-watching “hide” – designed to be a refuge in nature for an RSPCA volunteer after a busy shift.

The garden, designed by wildlife enthusiast Martyn Wilson of Wilson Associates Garden Design, is a contemporary interpretation of a wildlife sanctuary, inspired by the RSPCA wildlife rehabilitation work, and native woodland which is home to a plethora of wildlife.

garden -JMP_rspca_flower-show05 (1)

Martyn, who lives with his wife and beloved cocker spaniel Poppy in Gloucester, said: “Animals are at the heart of this garden.

“I was inspired by my passion for wildlife and walks with my dog in a local semi-ancient woodland, as well as a visit to see the RSPCA’s wildlife rehabilitation work, where I saw first-hand the incredible work the charity’s team carries out, from injured seals to poor hedgehogs, and everything in between.

“It is a celebration of 200 years of the RSPCA protecting animals and elements of the garden will reflect the cycle of painstaking care given to thousands of animals every year, and I’m delighted that it will get a forever home at RSPCA Stapeley Grange.

“Some of the garden’s features will include repurposed litter, and there will be nesting boxes for hedgehogs, but also for sparrows, which are a threatened species.

“When they visit the garden, we want to inspire everyone to take steps at home to create a sanctuary for wildlife, and I hope this will show that to do that doesn’t mean having an ‘untidy or scruffy’ garden.

“Wildlife gardens can be modern, contemporary and beautiful, and at the same time, do wonders for the natural world and its animals.”

The garden will be relocated to Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in June 2023 after the RHS Chelsea Flower Show concludes.

Joanna Lumley at the Chelsea Flower Show in the RSPCA Garden
EmmaJacobs_RSPCA_RHSchelseaflowershow.07 (1)
The RSPCA garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

JMP_rspca_flower-show06 (1)

chelsea flower show garden pic

