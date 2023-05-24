County line drug dealers jailed for supplying drugs in Crewe

Two county lines drug dealers from South Cheshire have been jailed for their role in the supply of illegal drugs in Crewe.

Jordan Taylor, of Rotary Way, Shavington, and Steven Atkinson, of Gresty Road, Crewe, were sentenced at Chester Crown Court to a combined total of 13 years and one month.

Detectives from Operation Apollo, Cheshire Constabulary’s County Lines Team, launched an investigation into 27-year-old Taylor after he was identified as the controller of the ‘JT’ line – facilitating the sale of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis into Crewe.

Atkinson, who worked as a street dealer for Taylor, was already under investigation after a warrant conducted at his address on Tuesday February 14 revealed illegal drugs and a machete.

The 18-year-old was arrested at the scene and was subsequently released under investigation after being questioned by officers.

Their criminality continued and on Wednesday March 1, Taylor ordered Atkinson to take over a person’s home address in Crewe and use it to package and distribute their class A drugs.

Atkinson threatened and assaulted the victim to store the illegal drugs at the victim’s home for three days.

Their downfall came on Tuesday March 7, after Atkinson was seen carrying out a drug deal with a local user on Gresty Road before being swiftly arrested by officers.

A quantity of class A drugs and cash were seized upon his arrest.

Detectives from Op Apollo executed a warrant at Taylor’s address which led to over £6,000 in cash, large quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and drug paraphernalia being recovered.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply for class A drugs and was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (heroin, crack cocaine), being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis) and possession of criminal property.

They both appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday May 12 and Taylor was jailed for nine years and nine months after pleading guilty to the offences.

Atkinson, who was charged with conspiracy to supply class A (heroin, cocaine), possession of an offensive weapon, affray, section 47 assault, and possession of criminal property, was sentenced to three years and four months.

Detective Inspector Robert Balfour, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation showed that Taylor was the one in charge of the supply and employed Atkinson to do his dirty work for him.

“Taylor continued to run his county line and profited from his criminal activities despite Atkinson having already been arrested and subsequently released under investigation for drug offences.

“Thanks to the evidence gathered against them during our investigation, we have been able to infiltrate and disrupt one of the main drug supplies into Crewe and now two dangerous men are behind bars.

“Taylor has received one of the longest sentences we have seen for county line drug offences in Cheshire, and I hope that sends a very clear warning to anyone wishing to follow in his footsteps, I am delighted the extent of the criminality was recognised by the court and thank my team for their dedication in bringing both men to justice.”

If you believe drug activity is taking place in your community and have information, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact Cheshire Constabulary via our website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Police)