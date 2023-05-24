The Very Best in Stand Up returns to Nantwich Civic

The Very Best In Stand Up live comedy returns to Nantwich on Friday June 2 for the final show of the current season.

And the organisers have lined up a top line-up before the event takes a break until September.

West Country girl Cerys Nelmes is our MC for the evening, bringing her Cotswolds charm to our little corner of Cheshire.

After making a switch from firefighter to comedian in 2011, Cerys has conquered the big stages up and down the country and is seen as one of the most commanding and versatile MC’s in the business.

The list of TV credits first act Stephen Bailey has garnered in the past few years is huge with appearances on Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie to You and Unbreakable among them, as well as being co-host with Amanda Holden on BBC’s Date or Drop.

On stage, you can see how his likeable and charming manner leads to him being in demand by TV producers and his stories on life as a proud, northern working class gay comedian are something to behold.

Second act is rising star of the circuit Matt Bragg, who will bring a change of pace to the show.

Being a deadpan comedian means your material has to be strong enough to keep an audience and this is where Matt excels and the reason why Gervais and Manford, among others, have him as support on their tours.

Matt will be the middle spot in a show that features all four acts making their debut with us.

Closing the show and taking it up to whirlwind pace is circuit legend Terry Alderton.

With roles in Eastenders, London’s Burning and fronting the National Lottery show were rewards of being one of the premier stand up comedians on the circuit.

His manic and surreal style defy the conventions of traditional stand up and the journey of a set by Alderton is always a rewarding one.

His latest theatre show ‘It’s Terry’ has recently completed his run across theatres in the UK.

Tickets are on sale at civiccomedy.co.uk, Seetickets and Nantwich Civic Hall.