Bentley Motors to expand Excellence Centre for Honey Production

There’s a real buzz around Crewe car maker Bentley Motors – thanks to its plan to expand its Excellence Centre for Honey Production.

It will increase the colony size of the “Bentley Bees” from 600,000 to more than one million through the installation of seven new bee hives.

As part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy, the firm is focusing on making its historic Crewe campus more environmentally friendly.

And it is encouraging its colleagues to enhance local biodiversity by handing out wildflower seeds for them to plant in their communities.

Andrew Robertson, Head of Site and Facilities Planning, said: “Our Bentley Bees have been at our site for almost five years, producing over 2,000 jars of honey for our extraordinary colleagues and customers.

“We hope that by installing seven new hives, in addition to ten hives already in place at our Excellence Centre for Honey Production, we can further enhance our positive impact on the local environment as part of a wider sustainability programme.

“This is to ensure Bentley remains a significant contributor to local biodiversity and adds to our ambition to be the leaders in sustainable luxury mobility.”

In partnership with local Buckley Bees, Bentley installed a colony of 120,000 indigenous honey bees as part of British marque’s #GOTOZERO sustainable strategy.

This year, the colony will grow to over one million bees across 17 active bee hives at the company’s headquarters.

It’s hoped in 2023 Bentley can surpass last year’s record honey harvest, where the bees produced more than 1,000 jars of honey while helping to pollinate the on-site flora.

The Excellence Centre for Honey Production is one of a number of initiatives in place to improve site sustainability at the Crewe campus.

Other activities include handmade bird and bat boxes dotted around by Bentley colleagues, hedgehog highways, expanding colleague allotments and more.