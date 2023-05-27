Calveley Primary Academy has 100 reasons to celebrate

Teachers, pupils and parents at Calveley Primary Academy have celebrated hitting a magic milestone after 20 months of progress.

The school, near Nantwich, had just 63 pupils enrolled when it became part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT) in September 2021.

Since then, an ambitious programme of investment has seen big improvements to facilities inside and outside and standards have been lifted across the board.

Now Calveley has 100 pupils enrolled.

And they celebrated the landmark in style by gathering children to form the number 100, while a drone captured the memorable moment from above.

Ray Rudd, headteacher at the school, said: “We wanted to do something to symbolise having reached 100 on roll, and we wanted the children to be a big part of it.

“We got them all together on the field and assembled into the numbers. When we watched it back it was amazing, and it really showcased our beautiful surroundings.

“Our capacity is 115. Over the last year we have designed a new Nursery room that is suitable for 2- and 3-year-old children and we’ve also had a lot of in-year transfers from other schools because people in the community and parents have been recommending us.”

Since joining NWAT, Calveley’s outside play area has been improved, and an outdoor classroom has been installed.

Classrooms within the main building have been revamped, and later this year Calveley will become one of the first UK schools to have ground source heating as part of a Government pilot scheme, alongside partner school Acton CE Primary Academy.

NWAT runs schools across Cheshire and Shropshire, and they share resources and best practices and place strong emphasis on giving children experiences outside the classroom.