Nantwich winners of art and handwriting contest unveiled

Nantwich pupils have scooped prizes in the latest Nantwich Rotary Club Art & Handwriting competition.

Club President Tony Webb and Deputy Mayor of Nantwich Stuart Bostock presented the awards to the young winners at the Nantwich Museum.

It was the 15th Rotary Club of Nantwich Primary Schools Art and Handwriting Competition, and more than 800 children from nine local primary schools submitted entries.

The theme for the competition was the “Environment” which was interpreted in different and creative ways by the children.

Judges were local artists Barbara and John Barlow and calligraphy expert Frances Passmore who had the tough challenge of choosing the winners.

Teachers, friends, and family members of the children waited with eager anticipation to hear what they had won.

Silver Medals and gift vouchers were presented to 27 pupils representing the best entrants from each school.

Gold Medals and £50 gift vouchers were presented to the best overall entries in each category.

Gold Medal Winners

• Reuben Guy -Key Stage 1 Art:

• Juliet Hinde -Key Stage 2 Art:

• Lucy Harmsworth – Key Stage 1 Handwriting:

• Ollie Kostic Key -Stage 2 Handwriting:

Further prizes of £100 each were also presented to Stapeley Broad Lane Primary School (Handwriting) and Bridgemere CE Primary School (Art).

Rotary Club President Tony Webb said: “It is fantastic for us to see such local enthusiasm and talent in the entries to this competition.

“We hope as many people as possible will see them on display at Nantwich Museum.”

The children’s work will be on display in the Museum until June 2.