Arsonist starts wheelie bin fires in Nantwich town centre

in Crime / Incident / News May 29, 2023
wheelie bins - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

An arsonist deliberately started fires in a number of wheelie bins in Nantwich town centre.

Police and fire crews are investigating several linked incidents which happened in the Pepper Street area of Nantwich yesterday (May 28).

Firefighters from Nantwich said they were called to attend an incident involving a number of wheelie bins and a skip at around 3.45pm yesterday.

They confirmed there were three separate fires. A hose reel jet was used to put the fires out.

“Police were informed due to deliberate ignition”, said a Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson.

