FEATURE: How do I know if the track rod end is broken?

Every vehicle owner should have a basic understanding of how various parts of their car and what the job of that part is.

Without knowledge of component operations, it is challenging to properly maintain your car.

Hopefully, this guide to your track rod ends will provide detailed information about a critical component of your car, including what they do and how to tell they need replacing.

What Is A Track Rod End?

These indispensable elements of your steering system are ball joints positioned at the ends of a steering assembly’s track rods.

They are connected to the steering rack and allow it to efficiently steer the car.

This is achieved by shifting forces from the rack gear to the steering knuckle of the front wheels.

As a crucial component of your steering control, worn or damaged track rod ends will affect your car’s ability to turn.

Track rods link the front wheels. They use an inner rod attached to the steering rack with an outer one linked to the steering knuckle.

Rod ends help control your vehicle’s steering and get you where you need to go.

Illustration of track rod end taken from sparepartstore24.co.uk

Are Tie Rods Ends The Same Thing?

Yes. Tie Rods are considered an American term, while most British mechanics will call them track rod ends. They do the same job, in the same way.

It is like calling trainers ‘sneakers’. Similar to other car parts, track rod ends gradually wear over time.

Moisture in the assembly can lead to corrosion, causing a domino effect that hits other parts of the car, including excess tyre wear.

The way you drive can affect the lifespan of your track rod ends. Smoother driving styles generally increase the lives of track rod ends.

When Should They Be Replaced?

Track rod ends do not have a predetermined replacement interval, but technicians inspect them during MOT tests.

This helps monitor their wear and tear, providing a better understanding of when replacement becomes necessary.

Worn or broken track rod ends can cause an MOT fail, so always get them replaced when they need to be.

In older vehicles, it may be possible to adjust the rod ends. Modern cars usually do not allow for these types of adjustments.

Always refer to your vehicle owner’s handbook and talk to a mechanic before attempting any modifications.

Adjustments or replacements should only be attempted if you possess the necessary skills and confidence. This is the perfect job for a mechanic.

Remember, if one track rod end is worn, it is likely that others are nearing the end of their lifespan as well.

To ensure even wear and avoid costly repairs while prolonging tire life, both ends should be replaced simultaneously.

Regular servicing and proper maintenance of your car is a benefit to your fuel economy and your safety, while it also reduces the risk of an unexpected breakdown.