Nantwich slimmers donate over-sized clothes for Cancer Research

Successful slimmers in Nantwich have donated bags of clothes they’ve slimmed out to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

They have taken part in the “Big Slimming World Clothes Throw” which raises funds for local Cancer Research UK shops.

And Slimming World members of Nantwich and the surrounding area have managed to collect 103 bags of clothes that they have slimmed out of – raising a whopping £3,000.

Barbara Marsden, Slimming World consultant in Nantwich & Wybunbury, said: “It always amazes me how generous our members can be.

“Sorting through their wardrobes is a great opportunity for members to take stock and be proud of how far they have come on their weight loss journey.

“When a member pulls a piece of clothing from their donation bag and shows us how it now swamps them; there is a real sense of pride in group and it motivates other members to achieve their weight loss goals.”

Louisa Carless, Slimming World consultant in Nantwich & Wistaston, added: “Being in a community group with like-minded people who they can relate to lets members know they are not alone, they’re now part of a group who with support them all the way to their target weight and help them stay there.

“As a new consultant this was my first Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and it was wonderful to see our members getting behind such a fantastic cause, cancer has touched my family as well as many others in our groups.

“When our members lose just 10% of their body weight, it has many health benefits including reducing the risk of certain obesity-related cancers, such as cancers of the colon, breast (in women after the menopause), endometrium (lining of the womb), kidney, liver, oesophagus and pancreas.”



Lynn Clegg, Manager of the Nantwich Cancer Research UK charity shop, said she was “overwhelmed” by the generosity of the local slimmers.

She added: “We are always looking for donations to fill our shop and this will really help us to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

“We are also constantly recruiting for volunteers to help in the shop, so please get in touch if you’d like to come and help.”