Cheshire East Council to relaunch “Pick-Fit” litter scheme

Cheshire East Council bosses have re-launched a “Pick-Fit” scheme to help clear streets of litter and get people fitter.

CEC’s Ansa Environmental Services are linking up with Everybody Health and Leisure to run the scheme.

More than 140 families have already signed up, says the council.

They hope it will help combat the rise in litter and encourage people to get outdoors and improve their mental health and overall wellbeing.

Pick-Fit offers residents a chance to get fit while earning a complimentary one-day pass to an Everybody Health and Leisure centre for completing a litter-pick.

Residents over 18 and families who get involved with litter-picking in their local area will receive a complimentary one-day pass to use the gym or access the pool facilities at Everybody’s local leisure centres.

Any residents and families carrying out multiple litter picks will be entered into a prize draw to win a membership for two months with Everybody Health and Leisure.

Tom Shuttleworth, Cheshire East Council’s director of environment and neighbourhood services, said: “We have had a fantastic response and more than 140 families and individuals have signed up to Pick-Fit already.

“We know there are many more public-spirited residents and community groups, who take a lot of pride in their neighbourhoods and want to help keep them clean and tidy.

“I would encourage them to get involved too.

“We have a dedicated crew of street cleaners who help keep the environment clean, but unfortunately some people are still dropping litter.

“It is important to us that our litter management teams have a significant presence, not only with street cleaning, but also in our parks and green spaces.

“Spring is a great time of year to get outdoors and appreciate the real benefits to our health and wellbeing.

“The Pick-Fit initiative offers the best of both worlds combining physical activity with the sense of achievement that comes from looking after your local environment.”

Thomas Barton, Everybody Health and Leisure’s chief executive, said: “We were keen to support this by providing the local community with a free pass as a thank you for getting involved and helping them to remain active in our facilities.

“We really look forward to welcoming you into our centres and good luck to all those who are entered into the prize draw!”

Anyone signing up will receive a litter picker, litter bags, hi-vis vest, protective gloves and a guidebook.

Once complete, pickers can send a photo to the Pick-Fit team detailing the location of the collected waste and will then receive an Everybody leisure centre voucher in return.

To find out more about Pick-Fit and sign-up for your litter-picking pack, go to Cheshire East Council’s website at: www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/Pick-Fit or email [email protected]