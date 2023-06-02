16 hours ago
Elderly neglected dog nursed back to health by Nantwich RSPCA

in Charity news / Human Interest / News June 2, 2023
before of Larry found abandoned

An elderly dog whose coat was so severely matted he had difficulty walking is finally able to run and stretch his legs again after being transformed in RSPCA Nantwich care.

These shocking images show how Larry had suffered months of neglect before being found straying and believed abandoned in the Bradfield Road area of Crewe.

The little poodle/Maltese type dog – thought to be around 13 years old – was in such a state at first it was hard to tell what breed he was.

His heavily matted fur was caked in faeces and urine and had formed thick, hardened dreadlocks around his head, tail and feet, leaving his face almost completely obscured.

Abandoned Larry
Abandoned Larry

He was taken to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital & Cattery in Nantwich for treatment by a member of public who found him.

Larry was later transferred to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where vets sedated him and shaved off almost 2kg of stinking fur.

He’s now receiving ongoing care at the RSPCA’s Wirral & Chester branch animal home in Wallasey.

The RSPCA is investigating Larry’s case and is appealing to anyone who recognises the dog to come forward. Larry was found in Bradfield Road, Crewe, on May 2.

Larry and matted fur (1)

RSPCA inspector Louise Showering said: “Larry was in an appalling condition, his coat looked like a pile of dirty old rags and it’s likely he’d been neglected for a prolonged period of time.

“We think he was probably abandoned, or deliberately left to stray.

“His condition would have been of concern to anyone who saw him, and we’re very thankful to the member of the public who so kindly stopped and made sure he got the help he desperately needed.

“We’d reiterate to anyone who may be struggling to look after their pets, especially in the current financial climate, to seek help, and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.

“Please don’t wait and let it get to the point where your animal is suffering and has deteriorated to the shocking state in which poor Larry was found.”

Anyone who recognises him or has information about him is urged to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference 1065689.

Abandoned Larry (1)

The RSPCA say cases of pet abandonment continue to rise.

In April, the RSPCA received 1,508 reports to its emergency line about an animal being abandoned.

That compares with 1,370 incidents for the same month last year, a rise of nearly 10%.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

happier Larry
After his care – a happier Larry

Larry after care

