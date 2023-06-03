6 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich RUFC to stage live music fundraising event

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews June 3, 2023
Party on the PItches event rugby club

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC are to host a live music event on Saturday June 17.

The “Party on the Pitches”, which marks the club’s centenary year, will feature five live bands including ones that played at the Nantwich Jazz and Blues festival.

There will also be a live DJ between sets as well as food and drink and side stalls.

Gates at the Vagrants in Willaston will open at midday, with bands from 1.30pm until 10.30pm.

Tickets cost adult £20, Under 16 £10, family ticket (of 4) £50, ages 5s and under free entry.

There will also be a free bus from Nantwich Civic Hall between 13:00 – 15:00 and 21:30 – 23:30.

Tickets can be obtained from either the Wickstead Arms, Kennedy’s Bar or the Vagrants Sports club.

On line Tickets are also available via the QR code visible on the poster.

Event poster – rugby club live music event

