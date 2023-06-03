HEALTH: Measles cases are on the rise – what to look for

By Gill Fox, of The Nantwich Clinic

During Covid many health appointments deemed as unnecessary were cancelled.

This, as well as parents being afraid of taking their children into public spaces, has meant that measles is on the rise.

There were 54 cases of measles in the whole of last year compared to this year where there have already been 49 in the first four months of 2023.

We need to be aware of the signs and symptoms to look out for especially to protect the very young and very elderly.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, red eyes, and a characteristic rash.

It’s never too late to get the MMR vaccination to protect yourself or your family from Measles, Mumps and Rubella – it’s an extremely quick and painless procedure that can be dome by your practice nurse.

How can you spot measles? Excuse the pun!

Measles usually starts with a fever, which can be high, reaching up to 40°C.

Check for a cough, runny nose, and sore throat. These symptoms are often similar to a cold or flu and can be easily overlooked. However, they may also indicate the presence of measles.

Watch for red eyes, Measles can cause inflammation in the eyes, which can make them red and watery.

The measles rash usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

It consists of flat red spots that can be slightly raised. The rash usually lasts for a few days and can be accompanied by itching.

Check for Koplik spots: Called so after Dr Henry Koplik of New York, who first described them in 1896.

These are small white spots that may appear in the mouth two or three days before the Measles rash appears.

If you suspect that you or someone else may have measles, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

Measles can be very serious and can lead to complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and even death.

