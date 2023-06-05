Chance Changing Lives charity awarded £161,000 lottery funds

Chance Changing Lives charity has been awarded more than £160,000 in National Lottery funding over the next three years.

The South Cheshire charity, based in Crewe, was awarded £161,237 in total from the National Lottery Community Fund.

It has helped secure the salaries of staff members and allows the charity to push forward with future plans.

A spokesperson for the charity, which helps homeless and vulnerable families, said: “The benefit of three-year funding will enable longer term planning to take place which will make a huge difference in prioritising the needs of local communities.”

The charity currently supports 164 families each week from the Community Pantry bases on Coronation Crescent in Crewe.

New funding will provide more support for Pantry members.

The charity’s Saturday Kitchen also supports around 50 people every week, so funds will also go towards extending this service.

Recently, donations made at the funeral of popular Nantwich character Michael “Flash” Meakin were donated to the charity

For further information on the charity, visit www.chancechanginglives.org