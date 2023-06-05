Nantwich Town unveil 2023-24 pre-season schedule

Nantwich Town have unveiled their summer pre-season schedule ahead of the new campaign in 2023-24.
All games will be played away from the Swansway Stadium where the club’s main pitch is set to be replaced with a new 3G pitch.
Nantwich’s first game will be away on Saturday 15th July at Whitchurch Alport (pictured), 2.30pm kick-off.
On Tuesday 18th July they will play Rocester (A) 7.45pm kick-off.
On Saturday 22nd July – Colwyn Bay (A) 2.30pm kick-off.
Tuesday 25th July – Warrington Town (N) 7.45pm kick-off – To be played at Whitchurch’s Yockings Park.
Saturday 29th July – Newtown AFC (A) 2.30pm kick-off
Friday 4th August – Marine (A) 7.30pm kick-off.
Fixtures and dates for the new season are set to be released later in June.
(Image by Jonathan White)
