CCTV has “saved lives” in Nantwich, says control centre boss

CCTV has “directly saved the lives” of people in Nantwich, a control centre boss has said.

Stuart Hobson made the remark in the latest report on the impact of CCTV cameras in Nantwich town centre in 2022/23.

In his report to be discussed by Nantwich Town Council on Thursday, Mr Hobson said more incidents being captured were “mental health related” and that cameras were playing a vital role in helping.

In total, there were 1,222 incidents recorded by the network of CCTV cameras in Nantwich town centre.

Of these, 300 were classed as “observation” only, while there were 109 “violent” incidents caught on CCTV.

There were 72 incidents of anti-social behaviour captured, and 56 drug/alcohol incidents.

Other crimes caught include 18 thefts, 6 sexual offences, 6 of criminal damage, 3 arson and 2 fraud.

Mr Hobson, Public Space CCTV and emergency control centre manager, said: “Issues in Nantwich have come down quarter by quarter which I am pleased about.

“Incidents will always happen in Nantwich as it has a thriving night time economy and alcohol does that.

“It also shows that, on the whole, CCTV is on top of this.

“We have an increasing number of incidents that aren’t criminal but mental health related, which in current climes is understandable.

“It shows what an asset CCTV is in these circumstances.

“Times when people are at their most vulnerable, their absolute hour of need – concern for safety and missing person incidents.

“CCTV can help locate those persons, get them the help they need and to a place of safety.

“We do this a lot and take massive pride in our part in it.

“I also make no bones about the fact that CCTV will have directly saved the lives of some of these and to me, that makes the entire service worth what goes into it.”

Nantwich Town Council pays an annual fee of thousands of pounds for maintenance and monitoring of cameras which are managed by Cheshire East Council and monitored from a control room in Macclesfield.

The report will be presented to the town council this Thursday June 8.