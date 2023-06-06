4 hours ago
Man injured in Crewe town centre crane incident
CCTV has “saved lives” in Nantwich, says control centre boss
Nantwich CC 1st team form returns with league and T20 victories
Chance Changing Lives charity awarded £161,000 lottery funds
Plan to convert Wybunbury Post Office REFUSED by Cheshire East
A man has been injured and part of Crewe town centre cordoned off after a crane incident.

The incident happened at the construction site at the former Royal Arcade site this afternoon.

Nearby shops and offices have also been evacuated.

Cheshire Police said: “At 2.57pm on Tuesday 6 May, officers responded to reports of an incident at a building site in Crewe.

“Officers attended the scene and found that one man had sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“However, following the incident, concerns have been raised regard the stability of a crane at the site.

“Therefore, Delamere Street is currently closed and a number of nearby buildings have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure.”

