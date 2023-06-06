Man injured in Crewe town centre crane incident

A man has been injured and part of Crewe town centre cordoned off after a crane incident.

The incident happened at the construction site at the former Royal Arcade site this afternoon.

Nearby shops and offices have also been evacuated.

Cheshire Police said: “At 2.57pm on Tuesday 6 May, officers responded to reports of an incident at a building site in Crewe.

“Officers attended the scene and found that one man had sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“However, following the incident, concerns have been raised regard the stability of a crane at the site.

“Therefore, Delamere Street is currently closed and a number of nearby buildings have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure.”

