“People and Places” exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews June 10, 2023
"People and Place" The Frameman, Crewe Market by Damien Sheeky (1)

“People and Places,” an exhibition by local artist Damien Sheeky has opened in the newly refurbished Community Gallery at Nantwich Museum.

The exhibition is due to run until Saturday 15 July.

Damien has had a lifelong interest in art and trained in commercial art.

The work in the exhibition involves watercolours and acrylics covering a wide range of subjects including animals, people, and abstracts.

All the artwork is for sale providing an ideal opportunity to purchase a unique piece of local artwork at a very reasonable price.

A supporting visual picture of one of the artworks on display featuring Crewe Market is attached.

For more details visit the Nantwich Museum website

