5 hours ago
Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes is a scorching success
1 day ago
Nantwich Town squad taking shape for 2023-24 campaign
1 day ago
Patio heater sparks garden fire at Nantwich home
1 day ago
Residents frustrated as A51 Reaseheath spine road saga drags on
4 days ago
“When bombs rained down on Crewe” – book appeal to Nantwich News readers
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes is a scorching success

in Village News / Wybunbury June 11, 2023
fig pie wakes 2023

Thousands of people enjoyed the annual Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes on one of the hottest days of the year, writes Jonathan White.

The event, organised by the Wybunbury Tower Preservation Trust, dates back at least 200 years.

It stopped in 1920 but was reprised in 1995 when the trust revived it to raise money for the upkeep of the historic leaning tower in the village.

Proceeds from several of the stalls go to village charities and groups.

The fig pies are made from a traditional recipe containing a hard pastry and were rolled from The Swan Inn down Main Road to see how far they would travel.

The honour of rolling the first fig pies was given to BBC children’s television characters Upsy Daisy from ‘In the Night Garden’ and Duggee from ‘Hey Duggee’.

Upsy Daisy and Duggee are introduced to the crowd by compere Mark Walker (1)

The 3rd annual inter-schools pie rolling race took place between Wybunbury Delves CE Primary School, Bridgemere CE Primary School and Pear Tree Primary School for the ‘Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes Lewis Crossley Memorial Shield’.

Bridgemere CE Primary School rolled their pie the furthest to win the Shield.

Lewis Crossley died aged seven after battling for two years against T-Cell Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

A charity – Team Lewis Trust – was founded in his memory and is fundraising to support research into the type of leukaemia he fought against. Lewis was a pupil at Wybunbury Delves School.

The Under 10s race was won by Jake Barber who received a cup and voucher.

The Under 16s race was won by Theo Copeland who received a cup and voucher.

The Adult race was won by Darran Hunt, who lives near Wybunbury, with 108.6 metres.

Adult race winner Darran Hunt (left) receives his trophy and prizes from Mark Walker (1)
Adult race winner Darran Hunt (left) receives his trophy and prizes from Mark Walker

He who won a trophy, a bottle of wine and a large Joseph Heler Cheese.

Mark Walker, chair of Wybunbury Preservation Trust, compered the event and announced the winners of the fig pie races and grand prize raffle.

Wybunbury Tower was open to the public – new bell ringers are welcome every Thursday at 8pm. There was also a grand raffle, various stalls, and refreshments.

The Baker Street Belles and The MicWire Choir sang, and children’s entertainer Professor Lucerne performed Punch & Judy and a magic show by the Tower.

The Swan Inn hosted displays of steam traction engines, vintage cars, and classic European and American cars, along with a children’s fairground ride.

Adam Capper had a rare Saturday free from his wedding video and photography, and was on hand to film the event.

His previous video of the event garnered more than six million views worldwide. View this year’s video on Little Forest Films on Instagram.

A schoolgirl rolls in the Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes Lewis Crossley Memorial Shield (1)

A participant in the Adult race rolls his pie down the hill (1)

A man rolls his pie in the Adult race watched by thousands of people (1)

A child rolls her pie in the Under 10’s race (1)

Fig Pie Wakes - Wybunbury

Flowers and steam traction engines outside The Swan Inn (1)

Visitor Mark Ray views a steam traction engine (1)

The Baker Street Belles sing to the audience (1)

Vintage cars on display (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.