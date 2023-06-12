Cheshire Police to crackdown on those not wearing a seatbelt

Cheshire Police say they are cracking down on motorists not wearing a seatbelt as part of a two-week long operation.

The force is backing the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) annual seatbelt operation.

Not wearing a seatbelt is one of the “Fatal 5” motoring offences the force focuses on – also including careless driving, speeding, drink/drug driving, using a mobile phone(device) while driving.

The crackdown was launched today (June 12) and runs until Sunday 25 June.

Officers will be engaging with public during patrols, ensuring drivers and passengers are wearing seatbelts/child restraints correctly and driving safely.

Inspector Anton Sullivan, of Cheshire’s Roads and Crime Unit, said: “For most, putting their seatbelt on comes as second nature, but some people are making a conscious effort not to wear theirs.

“There are far too many instances where people are being seriously injured or even worse, because of a failure to wear a safety feature that is designed to protect people in their vehicles.

“So, that is why you will see officers out on the roads engaging, educating and where necessary, enforcing the law as a way of reducing these instances and to help prevent serious and fatal collisions.

“It takes less than five seconds to put your seatbelt on – and it could save your life – it’s not worth the risk.”

It became compulsory to wear a seatbelt in the UK 40 years ago this year (2023).

Statistics show not wearing a seatbelt means you are twice as likely to die in a collision.

If a passenger is over the age of 14, it is their responsibility to ensure they wear a seatbelt.

It is the driver’s responsibility for a child under 14 to be in the correct car seat, or if over 135cm tall, wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone found not to be wearing their seatbelt could be fined up to £500.

Cheshire Police will also be running a social media campaign with educational messages to spread awareness of the rules around seatbelt use.

(Image from pixabay free licence)