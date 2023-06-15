Rail fans enjoy Crewe “Rail Riders Show” event

Hundreds enjoyed a “Rail Riders Railway Show” at Crewe Heritage Centre, writes Jonathan White.

Rail Riders is a railway club for everyone and promotes travel on heritage and mainline trains.

The event takes place at a different location each year and is open to club members and the general public.

Visitors celebrated all things railways, from model trains up to full sized mainline locomotives.

The show focused on all things modern image from the early diesels and electrics right up to the modern railway of today.

Over the two days there was a selection of traders, model railway manufactures and layouts.

There was a chance to experience the tilting of the Advance Passenger Train (APT) vehicle and to view mainline locomotives from DB Cargo UK (66175 Rail Riders Express), and DRS, amongst others.

Visitors could enjoy ‘The Flying Scotsman’ steam locomotive passing Crewe Heritage Centre on the Saturday of the event.

The Heritage Centre’s North Junction Café was open as well as visiting food and drinks vendors.

There was also a Tombola and Raffle stand with prizes. All money raised by this stand will be donated to the Samaritans.

Crewe Heritage Centre was chosen at this year’s venue as it is the base of the APT, as well as having excellent transport links.

A representative from Rail Riders said: “What a fantastic couple of days we’ve had at the Crewe Heritage Centre.

“Thank you to everyone that has visited the show and for making it such a roaring success – we have had a great time hosting this weekend.

“We were delighted to see so many members over the weekend too, also thank you to all our exhibitors who were with us all weekend.

“Also a huge thanks to Direct Rail Services, DB Cargo UK and Freightliner Group Ltd for providing the locos over the weekend.”

The weekend was sponsored by Railcam, Booklaw, Bishop Trains, Durham Trains Of Stanley, and UK Departure Boards.

For further information relating to Rail Riders visit https://www.railriders.club/