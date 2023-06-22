Motorcyclist seriously injured in wall crash in Nantwich

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after losing control and crashing into a garden wall in Nantwich.

The accident happened on Audlem Road, close to the turn with Batherton Lane, at around 9.30pm last night (June 21).

Cheshire Police say no other vehicles were involved and the rider suffered serious injuries to his arms and is in hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 9.30pm on Wednesday 21 June, police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on Audlem Road, Nantwich.

“The incident involved a blue Suzuki GSXS motorcycle which had skidded into a garden wall.

“The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his arms, which are not believed to be life threatening.”