Popular sports shop “Running Bear” to open in Nantwich

The popular running and sportswear shop Running Bear is set to open a new store in Nantwich town centre.

The store is opening in the former Hays Travel and Thomas Cooke unit on the corner of Oat Market.

It specialises in running footwear and other gear.

It is due to open in the first week of July and has been interviewing for part-time staff this week.

It comes as the popularity for running in and around the town has soared during and since the pandemic.

Nantwich Running Club, set up in 2021, already has more than 400 members and continues to expand.

South Cheshire Harriers also has hundreds of members, and Parkruns at Queens Park in Crewe attract hundreds of people every weekend.

Many people who took up running during the pandemic when gyms were closed and people worked from home have continued to stay active.

Running Bear was founded by two runners Geoff Pettengell and Anne Stentiford back in 1990 when they were members of Macclesfield Harriers.

They both struggled to find good fell running gear and the idea was born. The first shop in Alderley Edge was opened in the early 90s.

Staff have in-depth knowledge of gait analysis, running shoes, running accessories and sports nutrition.

The store will stock specialist running brands such as Asics, Nike, Brooks, Saucony, New Balance, Hoka, Inov8, ON, Ronhill and more.

There will also be collections of Running Bear clothing, including Heaton & Zen.

