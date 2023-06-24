Nantwich woman wins Clinical Animal Behaviourist of the Year

Nantwich pet behaviour specialist Rachel Rodgers has been crowned UK winner of Clinical Animal Behaviourist of the Year for 2023.

Rachel has run her Nose to Trail pet behaviour service in Nantwich since 2020.

She was honoured at the LUXlife “Pet Products and Services Awards” aimed at recognising those companies and individuals defining the luxury pet market.

As a full member of the APBC and a registered Clinical Animal Behaviourist on the ABTC register, Rachel can only take on behaviour cases on after getting the okay from a vet.

Awards coordinator Holly Blackwood said: “I am pleased to have had the opportunity to host the 2023 Pet Products and Services Awards this year, and I want to share a huge congratulations to all of our committed winners.

“They’re doing a wonderful job for the health and wellbeing of our pets, and I’m sure we will see this continue for many years to come!”

To find out more about the awards visit http://www.lux-review.com/ where you can view winners supplement and full winners list.