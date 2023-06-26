Christmas goodwill is being felt this summer at St Luke’s Hospice thanks to a donation from Crewe and Nantwich Round Table.

A donation of £1,000, raised by the Round Table’s Santa sleigh tour of the area, has been donated to the hospice to help towards patient care.

St Luke’s was nominated to receive the special donation by Whitby Morrison.

Richard Owen, float officer for Crewe and Nantwich Round Table, said: “Every year, we embark on a heartwarming adventure, spreading joy and happiness throughout the streets of Crewe and Nantwich with Santa on his sleigh.

“We owe a special thanks to Whitby Morrison who kindly built our fantastic sleigh eight years ago, making this cherished tradition possible.

“As a token of our appreciation, we asked Whitby Morrison to select a local charity to receive a special donation.

“Their heartfelt recommendation led us to St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice, a fantastic organisation dedicated to providing essential care and support to those in need.

“Last year our community’s kindness was truly remarkable as we raised an impressive £15,541.98! We’re immensely grateful for all the contributions.

“Let’s strive to make an even greater difference together this year!”

Angela Slack, from St Luke’s Fundraising Team, said: “We are so grateful for the generous support of the Crewe and Nantwich Round Table and for the kind nomination by Whitby Morrison.

“We really appreciate the ongoing support we receive from our community.”

(Pic left to right – Richard Owen of Crewe and Nantwich Round Table, Angela Slack of St Luke’s, Jo Warrington shop manager at St Luke’s at Nantwich, Stuart Whitby of Whitby Morrison)