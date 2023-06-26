Two men who raped girl they met in Nantwich jailed for 25 years

Two “sexual predators” who raped a woman inside her own home after meeting her on a night out in Nantwich have been jailed for more than 25 years.

Abu Musa and Abdulrahman Hassan plied their already intoxicated victim with more alcohol at her home in Winsford before launching what police described as “sickening” attack.

Musa even filmed Hassan raping their victim on his mobile phone – footage police later found.

Musa, who was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration, was sentenced to a 13 years.

The 21-year-old of Dyke Street, Stoke-on-Trent, who also pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism, was also handed a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Hassan of Eden Street, Oldham, was sentenced to 12-years and nine months in prison and also given a 20-year SHPO.

The 22-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, assault by penetration and voyeurism.

During the trial, the court heard how the victim was on a night out with another woman at a club in Nantwich on Saturday June 11 2022.

The pair were due to go home around 2am on Sunday June 12, but missed their lift and decided to stay until closing.

They left the club at 3am and went to a nearby takeaway where they met Musa and Hassan who offered to give them a lift home to Winsford.

After returning home to Winsford, the second woman left and went to bed.

Musa and Hassan stayed with the victim, who was already intoxicated, and plied her with further alcohol before raping and sexually assaulting the woman.

The incident was reported to Cheshire Constabulary who launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Musa and Hassan.

Officers discovered video footage on Musa’s phone which showed Hassan raping the victim.

After being shown the footage Hassan pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

However, while Musa admitted voyeurism in relation to filming the video without the victim’s consent, he denied raping the victim.

Despite his denial, Musa was convicted of rape and assault by penetration following a four-day trial at Chester Crown Court which concluded on Friday April 14.

Following the sentencing Detective Constable Kelly Mitchell, of Northwich CID, said: “I would like to commend the victim for the courage and bravery that she has shown throughout this investigation.

“While she will never be able to forget what happened that night, I hope that the sentences handed out today will provide some closure.

“Musa and Hassan are both sexual predators, they took advantage of the victim in her own home and what they subjected her to was nothing short of sickening.

“They were both aware that she was heavily intoxicated, and they both knew that she could not consent.

“Despite this knowledge, they both chose to rape and sexually assault her multiple times.

“Not only that, but they also filmed much of the attack for their own sexual gratification.

“Thankfully they are both now behind bars facing the consequences of their actions.”

Detective Inspector Ross Hamilton, of Northwich CID, added: “This was a challenging investigation, and I would like to commend DC Mitchell for her dedication and commitment throughout the case.

“I would also like to thank all the other officers involved in the investigation.

“Nobody should have to experience what the victim has been though and if anything can come from this case, I hope that it encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report them to us.

“Cheshire Constabulary takes any allegation of sexual offences extremely seriously, and any allegation will be thoroughly investigated, with the wishes and needs of the victim as our main priority.

“Victims should never feel ashamed to talk about what they have been subjected to.

“They will receive the help and support they need from our specialist officers, as well as from other support agencies we work alongside, and all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity.”

To report any sexual offence, call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/%20

In an emergency always call 999. Information can also be given anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

(image courtesy of Cheshire Police)