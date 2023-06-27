Nantwich school student wins England U16s hockey tournament

A Brine Leas student in Nantwich won a call up to England’s U16s hockey team for a 4 Nations tournament – and went on to win!

Jake Holland, from Nantwich, is a Crewe Vagrants 1st team hockey player.

He represented England as a member of the Under 16 Hockey team in a 4 Nations invitational series.

Jake is part of Everybody Health and Leisure’s “Talented Athlete Support Scheme” and has been training regularly and benefiting from industry leading equipment at Nantwich Leisure Centre.

It helped him progress to being selected as part of the England Hockey squad.

He is now looking forward to training camps in Scotland and Germany leading up to an eight nations tournament in Granada, Spain.

Everybody’s Talented Athlete Support Scheme focuses on supporting local talented sports individuals to enable them to achieve sporting excellence.

Jake said: “The whole weekend was an amazing experience from start to finish.

“Putting on the England shirt and singing the national anthem is something I will never forget.

“They are a great group of lads, we all get on really well and I love being a part of it!”

Keith Rogers, Youth Participation and Talent Lead at Everybody Health and Leisure, added: “Jake has worked incredibly hard to be selected for his country.

“We are delighted to be able to support athletes like Jake with our facilities and play a part in assisting them to achieve their goals. Good luck Jake!

“If you are a rising sporting athlete in Cheshire we would love to hear from you. For an application form simply register your details via our email, [email protected]”

Everybody’s scheme supports rising stars in their chosen sport and need access to swim, gym, athletics tracks and group fitness classes, to support with their training.

There are different membership tiers in the scheme including, Foundation, Bronze, Silver and Gold and to be accepted for a chosen category an athlete must meet the specified criteria.

To find out more about Everybody Health and Leisure’s Talented Athlete Support Scheme visit www.everybody.org.uk/membership-packages/talented-athlete-support-scheme/