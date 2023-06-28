More acts lined up for fundraising “Hitchfest” festival near Nantwich

More top name acts have been added to the line-up for “Hitchfest” – a new music festival taking place near Nantwich next month.

The festival is being held at The Bickerton Poacher over the weekend of July 7-9.

It will feature popular Abba tribute act Abbarella, family entertainment and award-winning vocalists from Merseyside, Wales and Cheshire.

Already confirmed are well-known Merseyside radio presenter and DJ Pete Price and Wirral-based covers band The Tone Junkies.

Insanity Beach will also be there performing classic rock songs from Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses.

New to the line-up are folk inspired quintet Black Mountain Lights, acoustic duo Night Whispers, Wirral entertainers Dave & Dave, guitar and vocals group Brian Lupton and punk, pop and indie three-piece The Anticool.

Organisers hope to create a festival vibe opening up the pub’s camping facilities to festival-goers from far and wide.

The weekend will begin with a live music warm up by The Tone Junkies in the pub on Friday before a full day and evening of entertainment in the grounds on Saturday.

Sunday there is a “hangover cure” breakfast buffet for campers.

Attractions will also include food and beer marquees, donkey rides, bouncy castles and fun games for children giving Hitchfest a true family flavour.

Bickerton Poacher owner Laura Disley said: “Wow what a response we have had from performers keen to get out and meet the crowds at our very first Hitchfest.

“We’re very excited to bring such high calibre entertainment to local people and visitors from much further afield.

“Hitchfest 2023 will give festival-goers a chance to see some of the country’s best tribute acts and enjoy a wide range of family activities.

“We really want to make this an event for all ages, and a real highlight on the Cheshire summer social calendar. We will look to return with Hitchfest next year.”

Upbeat radio personality Pete Price said on Facebook: “I’m so excited to be appearing at Hitchfest, it’s such beautiful, beautiful countryside!”

The pub is set on the Sandstone Trail and campers can stay for one night or the weekend to enjoy a full festival experience and views of the Bickerton Hills.

The new festival will also give a boost to worthy causes.

Donations will go to Nantwich Lions, St John’s Ambulance and women’s health and wellbeing charity Motherwell Cheshire.

Tickets are £20 for adults and £7.50 for children under 15.

Family tickets, admitting two adults and two children, are available at the discounted rate of £50.

Weekend camping can be booked in advance online. Camping on the day will be on a first come, first served basis.

For more information and tickets go to ticketebo.co.uk/the-bickerton-poacher/hitchfest