Community leaders in Nantwich want new direction for youth club

June 29, 2023
Guy Harvey Youth Club in Nantwich - Google maps pic

Community volunteers in Nantwich are stepping up to create more opportunities for youngsters in the town.

And they see Guy Harvey Youth Club on Birchin Lane as key to better provision.

An open meeting is being held on Wednesday July  5 at the Youth Club at 6.30pm. Everyone is welcome – but teenagers are the VIPs.

Organiser and recently elected Nantwich Town Council Cllr Anna Burton says it will be a success if the youth take the lead themselves.

It’s 11 years since the youth club building was renovated and re-opened in a project led by then Cllr Graham Fenton and a group of 16 and 17 year olds from the town.

Guy Harvey youth club opening
Guy Harvey Youth Club re-opening in 2012

The revamp was part of their National Citizen Service.

Now Cllr Burton believes now is the time to revitalise and energise the club once more.

Cllr Burton added: “The town is growing fast and is known as a great place for young families.

“We have superb local schools, a safe and green environment, a vibrant local economy and beautiful countryside on our doorstep.

“With the skate park open soon and the Guy Harvey Youth Clubs proximity to the Barony, the GHYC has the possibility of being a real youth hub in the area.

“It’s time to reboot the town’s youth offer.

“Today’s young people are more switched on. They don’t want to be organised and patronised.

“The world is ever more complex and challenging and our Youth Club needs to respond – not least to the environmental challenges that young people face.

“We need you young people to come along. We need you to speak out. It’s your world, your generation, your club, so seize the day.”

To declare an interest and attend the meeting on July 5 from 6,30pm, call Cllr Burton to book your seat or just turn up on the day , call 07768 693972 or email [email protected]

(Featured pic by Google maps)

