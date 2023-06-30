FEATURE: What are the formats of Tracking Numbers?

Tracking numbers really play a crucial role in the world of logistics and shipping.

They are unique identifiers assigned to packages or shipments, allowing individuals and businesses to monitor the progress and current location of their precious goods.

However, tracking numbers can come in various formats, depending on the carrier and the type of shipment.

For instance the China shipping tracking number is quite unique to all packages coming from carriers in China.

In this insightful article, we will dig into the different formats of tracking numbers commonly used in the industry. Let’s get tracking.

Standard Numeric Format

One of the most common and straightforward formats for tracking numbers is the good old standard numeric format.

In this format, tracking numbers consist of a bunch of numerical digits, like “1234567890”.

It’s a no-nonsense format that’s favored by many carriers, from national postal services to speedy courier companies.

It’s so simple and easy to spot that it’s been widely embraced by the entire industry.

Alphanumeric Format

Another commonly used format for tracking numbers is the alphanumeric format.

With this format, tracking numbers can include a totally cool combination of both letters and numbers.

This format provides way more flexibility in generating totally unique tracking numbers.

For instance, a rad tracking number in this format could be “ABCD1234567”.

Carriers that handle a mega volume of shipments often opt for this format to make sure they have a way wider range of unique tracking numbers.

Carrier-Specific Formats

Different carriers may have their own formats for tracking numbers.

These formats are often specifically designed to perfectly align with the carrier’s super-duper internal systems and processes.

For example:

1. FedEx tracking numbers usually consist of 12 digits, starting with either a “4” or a “6”. They may also include a hyphen followed by some additional digits.

2. UPS tracking numbers usually come with a rad combination of both letters and numbers, making a total length of 18 characters.

3. DHL tracking numbers typically start things off with a letter and then follow it up with a series of numbers. The length of these numbers can vary, depending on the country and service used.

In addition to the standard numeric, alphanumeric, and carrier-specific formats, there are some formats that are less commonly used.

These may be specific to certain industries or super specialized shipping services.

Check out these examples:

● Postal Services: Some postal services, like the United States Postal Service (USPS), use a combination of letters and numbers in their tracking numbers. The format often starts with two letters, followed by nine digits, and ends with two more letters.

● International Shipments: When shipping internationally, tracking numbers can vary depending on the destination country and the carrier involved. Some countries may have specific tracking number formats for customs clearance purposes.

In the end, tracking numbers come in all sorts of funky formats, each brand with its own standard.

The aim is to uniquely identify shipments and enable super-smooth tracking capabilities.

It doesn’t matter the format of tracking number you chose to adopt, it could be:

● boring old numeric format;

● alphanumeric format;

● carrier-specific format;

● other specialized formats.

Tracking numbers keep us fantastically updated on our packages’ epic journeys.

Conclusion

So, the next time you receive a tracking number, you may want to take a closer, mind-blowing look at its format to unravel the carrier’s mysterious secret code.

But it doesn’t matter what format your tracking number carries, take it to the Canada or China shipping tracking search bar and you’ll find out in quick time where your package is at.

(pixabay free to use image by papazachariasa)