56 mins ago
Life sentences for two Nantwich men who sexually abused young boys
6 hours ago
Volunteers pile in to clean up historic green lane in Nantwich
1 day ago
Bunbury residents celebrate as housing plan thrown out by Cheshire East
2 days ago
Nantwich Town teams up with local firm Boughey Distribution
3 days ago
Police crack down on offenders targeting children in Cheshire
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Life sentences for two Nantwich men who sexually abused young boys

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News / Stapeley / Village News June 30, 2023
jailed for life - Short (left) and Goss

Two men from Stapeley in Nantwich have been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing four young boys.

Alan Short (pictured, left) and Daniel Goss appeared at Chester Crown Court where they were both sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years each.

The pair had previously pleaded guilty to 58 sexual offences, including rape, in relation to four victims.

Short, 63, and Goss, 36, were in a relationship together and lived on Thalia Avenue, Stapeley.

Between 2017 and 2022 the pair sexually abused four young boys aged between 15 months and 10-years-old.

Their activities came to light after one of the victims confided in a family member about what Goss and Short had been doing.

Sergeant Laura Bradshaw, who has been leading on the case, said: “The trauma and suffering that Goss and Short have caused is inconceivable, these men have stolen the childhoods of their victims all for their own perverse sexual gratification and they knew exactly what they were doing was wrong but carried on regardless.

“However, thanks to bravery and courage shown by the victims and their families throughout this investigation, the pair have now been held accountable for their actions.

“Anyone who has suffered from sexual abuse – whether it took place recently or many years ago – should never feel ashamed about talking about what has happened to them. Help and support is available to those who need it.”

(Images courtesy of Cheshire Police)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.