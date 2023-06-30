Two men from Stapeley in Nantwich have been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing four young boys.

Alan Short (pictured, left) and Daniel Goss appeared at Chester Crown Court where they were both sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years each.

The pair had previously pleaded guilty to 58 sexual offences, including rape, in relation to four victims.

Short, 63, and Goss, 36, were in a relationship together and lived on Thalia Avenue, Stapeley.

Between 2017 and 2022 the pair sexually abused four young boys aged between 15 months and 10-years-old.

Their activities came to light after one of the victims confided in a family member about what Goss and Short had been doing.

Sergeant Laura Bradshaw, who has been leading on the case, said: “The trauma and suffering that Goss and Short have caused is inconceivable, these men have stolen the childhoods of their victims all for their own perverse sexual gratification and they knew exactly what they were doing was wrong but carried on regardless.

“However, thanks to bravery and courage shown by the victims and their families throughout this investigation, the pair have now been held accountable for their actions.

“Anyone who has suffered from sexual abuse – whether it took place recently or many years ago – should never feel ashamed about talking about what has happened to them. Help and support is available to those who need it.”

(Images courtesy of Cheshire Police)