Nantwich duathlete Katie Latham continues winning ways

Nantwich duathlete Katie Latham has continued her form as she prepares for the World Duathlon Championships next year.

The 37-year-old won the ladies section of the Cholmondeley Castle Multisport Standard Duathlon in 2 hours 36 minutes and 31 seconds.

The event was a qualifier for the World Duathlon Championships in Australia in 2024.

Katie has already qualified, as part of the Team GB squad, and her result in Cholmondeley reinforces her chances of more success on the world (age grade) stage.

She is a member of Nantwich Running Club with whom she completes her training and race preparation.

Duathlon consists of a running leg followed by a cycling leg and then another running leg in a format similar to triathlons.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “Katie is a competitive and highly dedicated athlete.

“Her recent race achievements are testament to the hard work she puts into training.

“She is a real asset to our club.”

Nantwich Running Club meets throughout the year at Malbank High School and members run in groups of up to 10 people for around 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit: https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk