Wistaston Singers to perform at Summer Concert

Wistaston Singers annual ‘Summer Concert’ will take place on Saturday July 15 at St Stephen’s Methodist Church on Gainsborough Road in Crewe.

It will start at 3pm with singing performed by the choir. The concert will last approximately two hours.

Tickets = £7 (adults), £3 (children under 16 year olds), which includes a buffet during the interval. Tickets can be purchased on the door.

Car parking available at Ruskin Community High School.

Wistaston Singers were originally formed from former members of the choir of St Mary’s Parish Church Wistaston in May 2000 and now number over 50 members singing four part harmony.

The choir perform an eclectic mix of music including choral church anthems, musical theatre, John Rutter and pop, effectively encompassing music from the 15th to 21st century.

They perform up to seven concerts a year, at various venues. The choir is also available to perform at weddings in the area.

The choir rehearses weekly in the main hall at Gainsborough School, Crewe, on a Wednesday evening from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

New members are always welcome. For further information please search ‘Wistaston Singers’ on Facebook.

(pic by Jonathan White)