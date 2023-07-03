Eight artists to exhibit “Bare Essentials” life drawings in Nantwich

Eight artists from the Nantwich Life Drawing group in Nantwich Civic Hall are exhibiting in a show called ‘Bare Essentials’.

Members of the group are sharing four works each in a range of media and styles at the exhibition in Nantwich Library.

People can visit the library and view the work between July 3 and 28.

All works are for sale, but members are mainly keen to let people see what work is created at the ‘Life Drawing Group’.

This life drawing group is run by Sam Taylor and takes place on the first and third Wednesday each month from 6-8pm.

Anyone interested in attending are welcome to come along. There will be handouts at the exhibition with details.

Cathy Williams, who runs The Art Space at Nantwich Marina, said: “We host untutored life drawing sessions twice monthly.

“The sessions have been created due to interest from locally based artists and creative folk who wish to study and draw the human figure.

“Although there is no formal teaching, the sessions enable you to practise and develop your own style and techniques.

“You don’t need to be an experienced artist, a passion for drawing/painting is all that’s required.

“We have a variety of models, male and female, and we tend to have a short sketch format to our sessions, with poses ranging from 1 minute to 20 minutes.”

Anyone interested should take their own materials if possible.

There are some basic art supplies available including paper, pencils, charcoal, pastels.

To confirm attendance, join the Life Drawing Group on Facebook for event updates, and general art discussion.