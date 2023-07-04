Nantwich CC’s winning run ends at top of the table Didsbury

Nantwich Cricket Club’s charge up the Cheshire County Premier League came to an abrupt halt when they were emphatically beaten by top-of-the-table Didbsury.

Ray Doyle’s first team looked to be in with a good chance of chasing down 270 when they were 155-4 and Luke Robinson (pictured) was at the crease.

But the Dabbers lost five wickets for only four runs with Robinson out for a 74-ball 91.

Didsbury had won the toss and elected to bat and although Mitchell Spencer collected three wickets, a century from Rob Sehmi was the foundation for a total of 270-6 from 55 overs.

And that proved enough as only Spencer Byatt (34) was able to give Robinson any serious support, the Dabbers bowled out for 175.

Nantwich fared no better in the second eleven game at Didsbury, losing by seven wickets.

Philip Marsh (43) top-scored for Nantwich after they won the toss and elected to bat but Didbsury took regular wickets and the visitors were dismissed for 188.

The home side never looked in any trouble as they cruised to the finishing line with seven wickets to spare.

There was better news for the Saturday thirds, though, as a half century from David Ferris helped them to a six-wicket win against Wood Lane CC.

Alex Darlington and William Reyland took three wickets apiece as Wood Lane were restricted to 165-8 from their 40 overs after being put into bat.

Ferris (53) and Jakob Jordan (31) led the reply as Nantwich got home with six wickets and 6.2 overs to spare.

There was also success for the Sunday thirds, who beat Marple CC by seven wickets.

Ben Jarvis took four wickets and Freddie Woodfine took a couple but Marple’s total of 205-7 from their 40 overs still looked decent.

But openers Callum Pearson (86) and Ben Wright (84no) laid the platform for a seven-wicket success in the 39th over.

Nantwich Women’s first eleven also enjoyed a Sunday win after 54 from Madi Hudson and 35 from Morganne Prince helped them to 160-6 from their 40 overs after being put into bat at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club.

With the ball, Bethan Robinson and Beth Hughes took two wickets apiece as Chester finished on 137-8.

A big few days for Nantwich first team are coming up at Whitehouse Lane as they go into action on three fronts.

On Thursday at 6.15pm, they take on Toft in the quarter-finals of the Cheshire T20 Cup before welcoming Cheadle CC for an ECB Premier League fixture at midday on Saturday.

And on Sunday, they face a home tie with top Nottingham League outfit Kimberley Institute for place in the last eight of the ECB National Club Championship (1pm start).

The club bar will be open and all support will be welcome for what should be a fantastic long weekend of cricket.

(Pic by Graham Pearson)