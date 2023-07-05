10 hours ago
Almost 2,000 enjoy 22nd Audlem Party on the Park

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews July 5, 2023
Party on the Park - Roy G Hemmings and The Dictionary of Soul perform (1)

Hundreds of people enjoyed the 22nd annual ‘Audlem Party on the Park’ music concert, writes Jonathan White.

Comperes Dave Johnson and Kevin Fernihough from Blue Sky Radio – a new commercial radio station for Staffordshire and Cheshire – introduced each band with their witty humour.

They called out birthdays and kept the crowd entertained during intervals with dancefloor-friendly hits from ABBA, Bon Jovi and others culminating with Tony Christie’s (Is This the Way to) Amarillo.

Nine-piece tribute band ‘Chic Out!’ were the firston stage and got the crowd in the mood by playing songs from Nile Rogers and Chic.

The main act was ‘Roy G Hemmings and The Dictionary of Soul’ (https://royghemmings.com/), one of the UK’s leading authentic Soul & Motown bands, who are fronted by legendary showman Roy G Hemmings, the longest serving member of the legendary Drifters.

Their performance included songs by Otis Redding, James Brown, The O-Jays, The Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops, Drifters and other Soul & Motown greats.

Roy G Hemmings on lead vocals with his The Dictionary of Soul (7) (1)
Roy G Hemmings

The concert reached a crescendo with a rousing rendition of (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.

Themed clothing worn by audience members included numerous colourful shirts, along with the ‘playing’ of inflatable saxophones.

The event took place in dry weather and was enjoyed by a sold-out audience of 1,800 people, who brought picnics and danced into the night.

The main sponsor was EPG Security Systems and the other sponsor was Baker Wynne & Wilson.

Roy G Hemmings (right) on lead vocals with his The Dictionary of Soul (5) (1)

Thanks are also given to the programme advertisers PET Hire, OverWater Marina, Lyon Griffiths chartered accountants, BlueSky Radio, The Village Chippy Audlem, Sunnyside Touring Park, Cooper Buckley Ltd, Mornflake, Bradshaws chartered accountants and business advisors, Nantwich Windows Limited, Audlem Printers, Williams of Audlem, Graham Tresidder & Son funeral services, and MK Preece Excavations Ltd.

Other companies and individuals who helped were Williams of Audlem (ticket office), Audlem Tennis Club (electricity), PET Hire (equipment & fencing), Audlem Parish Council (Turnpike Field event parking), Yvonne Parker (storage), Audlem Cricket Club (storage), Robert Poole (storage), Sarah Barnett (market research), Richard Furber (logistics), Audlem Online, Turnpike Field Committee, Cheshire East Council, and Audlem Printers.

Audlem Party on the Park was organised by ASET consisting of a small team of local residents, and a large army of invaluable volunteers, who organise two major annual village events every year.

Contact ASET if you feel you could help with either the Party on the Park or the Festival of Transport. Tel: 07708 354135 or [email protected]

Events in the near future in Audlem:
-Sunday 30th July (11am) – Audlem Festival of Transport. Free family day out. Supported by Baker Wynne & Wilson. Organised by ASET.
-Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th July – Gathering of Historic Boats. Free entry. Free parking (on Turnpike Field).
-Sunday 27th August – Audlem Village Fete (12 noon) at Turnpike Field.

Party on the park Audlem 2023

Roy G Hemmings and The Dictionary of Soul take a bow at the end of their concert (1)

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

