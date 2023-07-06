10 hours ago
daniel prince jailed - arcade roof

A man who climbed onto the roof of an amusement arcade in Crewe has been jailed for causing a public nuisance.

Daniel Prince, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison after previously pleading guilty to intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance.

The charges related to an incident that occurred at around 3pm on Wednesday June 21 when Prince climbed on to the roof of an amusement arcade on Market Street.

A number of officers attended and engaged with Prince for more than six hours, before he eventually came down at 10.30pm.

Following the sentencing at Chester Crown Court, PC Lauren Constable of Cheshire Police said: “Firstly, we would like to thank those who contacted and alerted us to Prince’s activity, and also thank them for their patience during this incident.

“Prince’s actions caused Market Street, a main road in Crewe, to be closed for seven hours, resulting in significant delays in the local area and also impacting on local businesses.

“The incident also required a large number of officers to be present throughout, which restricted their abilities to support other people who needed our assistance.

“The court have clearly acknowledged Prince’s behaviour caused a significant nuisance and have handed him a sentence that reflects that.”

