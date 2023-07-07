Nantwich Library looks set to be closed every Friday and half a day on Mondays under new service budget cuts proposed by Cheshire East Council.

The details emerged in a letter to Nantwich Town Council from the CEC’s director of environment and neighbourhoods.

The town council is now considering whether to provide “top up” funding to keep the library open on those proposed closure days.

But this agreement would have to be for a minimum of three years, with a minimum of at least one half day per week being funded.

It could cost the town council at least £22,103 a year to pay for staffing if it re-opened the library for half a day throughout a single year, as well as any employee pay awards.

So from April 2024, it would cost the town council £22,103 a year for half a day opening, £44,206 for a full day re-opening, and £66,309 for one and a half days.

Cheshire East is looking to close a £20 million funding gap in its budget, but its proposals to cut opening hours and funding for books for the borough’s libraries have been heavily criticised.

In the letter, director of environment and neighbourhoods Tom Shuttleworth said: “We will be looking for any local councils who confirm their intention to progress with funding of top up services to be entering into funding arrangements around October/November 2023.”

Nantwich Town Council councillors are set to discuss the information and whether it could provide “top up” service when it holds its next monthly meetings at the Civic Hall on Thursday, July 13.

(Nantwich library pic by Google)