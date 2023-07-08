REVIEW: Nantwich Players new production “Bedroom Farce”

If you want to find out what goes on in other people’s bedrooms head to The Players Theatre in Nantwich to watch their new production, Bedroom Farce, writes Claire Faulkner.

Written by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Simon Porter, this play is set in three different bedrooms and follows four married couples over the space of one night, and reveals the impact their actions have on one another.

Trevor and Susannah are struggling with a declining, violent marriage and get invited to a house warming party by Malcolm and Kate.

Nick and Jan are also invited.

Jan is Trevor’s ex, and when Susannah finds Trevor and Jan kissing, she leaves the party and ends up with Trevor’s devoted parents, Ernest and Delia.

It may sound a little dark and complicated, but the production and story flows beautifully, and I was soon hooked wanting to know how it all ended.

Timing is everything in a play like this and the cast worked well together. Jonathan Everitt was great as grumpy Nick, as was Tony Webb who played the long suffering Ernest.

The play deals with relationships, marriage and love from different perspectives and experiences. I enjoyed watching and it made me laugh.

Bedroom Farce is running at The Players Theatre until July 15.