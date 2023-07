Fire crews tackled a large out of control bonfire at a property in Stapeley, Nantwich.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm yesterday (Sunday July 9) at a property on Wybunbury Lane in Stapeley.

Cheshire Fire Service sent two crewed fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze and dampen the surrounding area down.

No one was reported injured in the incident.