We are halfway through 2023 but there are still plenty of great sporting events to look forward to over the coming months.

In this article we cover 10 of the most exciting and high-profile global sporting events that you don’t want to miss, read on to find out what they are.

NFL Opening Game

When? Friday 8th September 2.20am

Where? Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

The memory of Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl will live long in the memory of Chiefs fans and gridiron fans for some time to come, but the NFL waits for no-one.

The show must go on and you can watch it in the early hours of the morning on September 8th when the Chiefs welcome the Detroit Lions to their home stadium for the season opener?

Will Mahomes and co come out on top in that clash? The latest NFL odds seem to suggest they will…

The Ashes

When? Friday 16th June – Monday 31st July

Where? Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval

At the time of writing England are two down to Australia in the Ashes test series despite Bazball being in full swing.

Whether England’s bold approach translates to a comeback victory or not remains to be seen, but one thing we can say for sure is that this year’s Ashes is already a classic.

If you can, set aside some time to sit down and watch the action or if you can, go one better and head down to a game to catch some pulsating cricket action.

Tour de France

When? Saturday 1st July – Sunday 23rd July

Where? Spain and France

The 110th edition of the Tour de France begins on the 1st July with the race starting in the Basque region of Spain, a real cycling heartland, before finishing up in Paris on July 23rd.

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard will be looking to make it two on the trot this year after winning the 2022 edition.

Wimbledon

When? Monday 3rd July – Sunday 16th July

Where? London, England

Cricket isn’t the only thing on the menu for British sports fans this summer.

Wimbledon is just around the corner with Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina hoping to defend their crowns at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club this July.

(Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final last year, who will come out on top this summer?)

Premier League Opening Weekend

When? Friday 11th August

Where? England

The Premier League is the biggest show in town when it comes to football and the action kicks off again on the 11th of August with Vincent Kompany leading his newly promoted Burnley side out against former club and Treble winners Manchester City.

FIBA Basketball World Cup

When? Friday 25th August – Sunday 10th September

Where? Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines

When we think of basketball our minds the first thing that comes to mind is the NBA, but basketball isn’t just an American sport, it’s a global one played all over the planet.

In August the best teams on the planet will descend on Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines with the hope of being crowned World Champions.

The Rugby World Cup

When? Friday 8th September – Saturday 28th October

Where? France

It’s been four years since South Africa beat England in the 2019 World Cup final which can only mean one thing – rugby’s quadrennial showpiece event is just around the corner.

France are the hosts this time around and, according to the bookmakers, the favourites.

(The Springboks won the last Rugby World Cup but it’s the French who are tipped to win this year’s tournament.)

AFL Grand Final

When? Saturday 30th September

Where? Melbourne, Australia

The All-Ireland final will be played on July 30th at Croke Park but for real football purists the main event will be the AFL Grand Final in Australia.

Last year a crowd of 100,024 flocked to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch Geelong trounce Sydney, can anyone stop the Cats this year?

ODI World Cup

When? Thursday 5th October – Sunday 19th November

Where? India

If you think that English and Australian fans love their cricket, wait until you see how Indian cricket fans react to a ODI World Cup on home turf in October.

Defending champions England are second favourites to retain their crown, but it is the hosts who are expected to lift the trophy in November.

World Series

When? Provisionally Saturday 4th November

Where? TBC

Aside from calling an all North American tournament a ‘World Series’ we have to say, we’re quite fond of Major League Baseball.

The culmination of the 2023 season, provisionally scheduled for the first Saturday of November will be a moment to savour for baseball fans.

(Pic from Pixabay licence free)