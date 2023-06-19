Nantwich CC climb up Premier League with win over Widnes

Nantwich Cricket Club continued their climb up Cheshire County Premier League table with a convincing win over Widnes.

Mitchell Spencer (pictured) was the star with the ball, taking 5-53 after skipper Ray Doyle won the toss at Whitehouse Lane and asked the visitors to bat.

Jason Foulkes and Oliver Griffiths chipped in with a couple apiece as Widnes were bowled out for 153.

The Dabbers had a couple of alarms in their run chase but a typically belligerent 46 from Luke Robinson, an unbeaten 47 from Spencer Byatt and a steady 25 from opener Ben Wright saw Nantwich home.

Spencer was again among the wickets on Sunday when Nantwich visited Porthill Park in the ECB National Club Championship.

But his three wickets from eight overs came at a heavy cost as the home side’s star all-rounder Matt Coxon went on the rampage, hitting 122 off 63 balls as Porthill posted a formidable 304-6 from their 40 overs.

Rain, though, meant Nantwich were unable to even start their run chase and the game will now be replayed from scratch.

While the 1sts’ long unbeaten run continued, the 2nds’ struggles continued as they went down by seven wickets at Sale, despite Ben Jarvis making an unbeaten 103 after the visitors were put into bat.

Jarvis’s century was the centrepiece of the Dabbers’ 220-7 from their 50 overs but the Nantwich bowlers had little joy as Sale got home with a couple of overs to spare.

There was a better outcome for another Nantwich centurion as Harry Newton’s unbeaten 102 helped the Saturday 3rds to an emphatic win over Newcastle and Hartshill.

Ably supported by David Ferris (63no), Nantwich chased down 173 without losing a wicket.

With the ball, Noah Birch and Arthur Bate each took three wickets as the home side were bowled out inside 40 overs.

There was also a convincing win for the Sunday thirds, whose 227 featured an unbeaten 80 from Jakob Jordan and 51 from Richard Jarvis.

Home side Bramall fell well short of a revised target.

Charlotte Kirk took three wickets and Lauren O’Reilly two as Nantwich Women’s 1sts restricted Leigh CC to 145-8 from 40 overs but the game was abandoned because of rain with Nantwich 12-2 from seven overs in reply.

This Saturday, the 1st team travel to Grappenhall for their Premier League fixture while the 2nds entertain Brooklands at Whitehouse Lane (midday start, all spectators welcome).

The Saturday 3rds travel to Sandbach, the Sunday 3rds host Timperley and the Nantwich Vipers go to Caythorpe CC, Notts, for a cup game.

(pic by Graham Pearson)