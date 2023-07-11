Bentley Motors expands “Extraordinary Women” programme

Bentley’s global “Extraordinary Women” programme has expanded by recruiting from across the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Talented females visited the firm’s South Cheshire headquarters as the final stage of its bespoke mentorship programme.

The programme is designed to inspire the next generation of females from the fields of technology, engineering, design and business.

It aims to encourage young women to consider careers in STEM and automotive.

The 2023 programme has brought together eight students and eight mentors from the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Bentley hosted four students from its partner universities in the UK – Loughborough, Bath, Warwick and Manchester Metropolitan University – as well as four from the Dar Al Hekma University in Saudi Arabia.

The eight students were assigned a specially chosen mentor, known as a Bentley Pioneer, for engagements ahead of the week-long visit to Bentley’s facilities.

One of the Pioneers Amanda Levete said: “This is a great initiative to encourage young women from underrepresented backgrounds to enter the very male dominated automotive business.

“Thank you Bentley for introducing me to my extraordinary mentee Guari.”

Nada Hudaib Aljaid, who is studying at Dar al-Hekma University, said: “Participating in Bentley’s Extraordinary Women programme has been a life-changing opportunity.

“I am so grateful for the mentorship and guidance provided by the many experts I have met, and for the truly unique opportunity to visit the company’s headquarters.

“This experience has really ignited my passion for STEM and automotive, and has shown me the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.”

Gauri Morjaria, who is studying at the University of Warwick, said: “The programme was so insightful.

“It was great to be able to see and speak to so many Bentley engineers and colleagues and learn about their careers and passions.

“This week has taught me so much and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for me.”

Dr Karen Lange, of Human Resources at Bentley Motors, added: “The programme complements our Beyond100 goals, as we extend our efforts to increase female participation in the industry.

“I’m particularly pleased to welcome a second group of students from the Middle East.

“Empowering the future generation of female leaders remains a key focus for us, going far beyond the automotive sector.”